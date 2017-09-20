Deaths in Kildare Sept. 20, 2017

Denis D. Dunne -The Bungalow, Barnfield, Rathangan. Sept. 18.

Sadly missed by his adoring wife of 58 years Rose, daughters Patricia, Colette, Rosaleen and Aileen, sons Dominic and John, brother Patrick (Castlebellingham), daughters-in-law Mary and Paula, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren, brother-in-law Jimmy Hynes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary.Reposing at his home (Wednesday 20th) from 2 o'c. until 6 o'c. with removal at 6.30 o'c. to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass (Thursday 21st) at 10 o'c. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Pat Geraghty - Wheatfield, Ardclough. Sept. 18

Dearly loved husband of Kathy (Sheridan) and darling father of Sarah and Mary-Kate. Brother of the late Seamus and Miceál. He will be sadly missed by his devoted siblings, Sr. Ada, Andy, Mary, Carmel, and Shelagh and his much loved cousins in the Geraghty family, and will be remembered with pride and love by his Robinson, Reilly and Sheridan in-laws, along with many mighty men and women of the Munster Rugby diaspora. Reposing at home on Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

Alick Kieran - Allenview Heights, Newbridge and Drogheda. Retd RQMS Magee Barracks. Sept. 19.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, sons Norbert and Alex, daughters-in-law Mag and Angie, grandchildren Dylan, Eoin, Ian and Amy, brothers Gerard and Hugh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9pm to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mary Freda Ruane - South Circular Road and Churchtown Dublin and Ballytore. Sept. 18.

Beloved sister of Patrick and loving aunt of David, Emily and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Mary, grandnieces and grandnephew, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Wednesday afternoon from 4 o’c. to 6 o’c. Removal on (Thursday) morning to the Church of the Good Shepherd Churchtown arriving at 9.45 o’c. for 10 o’c. Mass, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please

Eileen (Ellen) Sugrue (nee Galvin) - Cahirciveen, Kerry and Carbury. Sept. 17.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Beloved mother of Gerard and Patricia. Deeply regretted by her children, her 6 grandsons Stephen, James, Patrick, Gearóid, Cathal and Dara, her 3 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Jeff, her nephews and nieces Maureen, John, Josie, and Patsy. Funeral arrangements later