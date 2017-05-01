Recent deaths in Kildare

The death has occured of Naas resident Mary McKevitt (nee Kennedy), the mother of Daragh McKevitt, GAA mentor, who played for Naas and was captain of the Kildare football team

Formerly of Ballinahow, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her sisters Josephine, Sally and Breda. Beloved wife and mother, sadly missed by her extended family especially husband Frank (Brig Gen Retired), sons Turlough, Daragh and Tighearnach, sister Anna, brother Patrick, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She reposed at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday from 4pm with prayers after at 7pm. Her removal took place on Sunday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for funeral mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Rd., Naas.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Christopher Ryan St Conleth’s Place, Naas, Kildare, 28 April 2017. Brother of the late Gyta. Deeply regretted by his partner John, sisters Marie and Annette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mc Sherry (née O'Hanlon)

Beloved wife of the late John and mother of Veronica (Von), Geraldine, Paul, Goretti, Sean, Madonna, Brendan, Brian and the late Dympna. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Liam, sisters Dympna, Bernadette and Thea, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 3pm. Removal on Monday evening at 6pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 10am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin Swan, Balally, Dublin and formerly of Newbridge, Kildare, April 29, 2017. Peacefully, at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin, beloved husband of the late Mary; sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing on Monday afternoon, May 1 from 2pm to 4pm in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning, May 2 at 10am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally followed by Burial in Newbridge Cemetery.