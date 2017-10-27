Carmelite Church annual concert fundraiser is back

Tenor Dominic McGorian and soprano Louise Irvine will sing in concert at the Carmelite Church on Sunday, October 29 at 7.30pm.

They will be joined by two local artists, Kildare singer and songwriter TJ Sweeney and bagpiper Martin Hickey.

The dynamic duo and friends are coming together for one night only to raise funds for the Carmelite Friary in Kildare Town.

Tenor Dominic McGorian is described as a maverick in the music world.

“He defies any easy pigeonhole. McGorain picks a song whether it be country, classical, spiritual or contemporary and then reaches deep for a soulful expression and delivers it with a powerful and emotional voice,” said Carmelite Church PRO Patricia Keane.

“ Then put McGorian with the delightful award-winning Enniskillen soprano, Louise Irvine, and you experience a blend of voices that transports the audience to any famous world-renowned concert hall such is their magnificent talent.”

The concert will be held at the Carmelite Church, and tickets are €20 and are available from the Carmelite Shop, Malone’s, and McCormack’s Main Street, Kildare and the Heritage Centre, The Square.

RTE’s Nationwide presenter Mary Fanning will act as Master Of Ceremonies for the event.

“Having had the extraordinary pleasure of hearing Dominic and Louise sing together on one of those rare occasions I would never miss an opportunity of listening to their enchanting voices again,” said the multi-award winning journalist.

The Carmelite Order has its origins on Mount Carmel in Israel. Today the Order is found on all five continents and its apostolate is as diverse as that of the Church itself. An outstanding characteristic of the Order down through the centuries has been its readiness to accommodate itself to the needs of people. Tickets are also available from the Carmelite Shop 045 521 391