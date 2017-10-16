Athy Photographic Society to hold exhibition

Athy Photographic society will hold an exhibition of their members work at 8pm on the 20 October in the Athy Community College.

The APS has been active in Athy for 30 years and has a membership of beginner and advanced photographers, our exhibition this year will display work from existing members but also from new members who will be exhibiting for the first time.

“We will also be launching our club calendar on the night called Images of Athy from which a portion of the profits will go the charity KARE this year,” said PRO Suzanne Behan.

“We are delighted to have Irish Photographic Society president Dominic Reddin present on the night to officially open the exhibition. We hope to see you there and new members are always welcome to come along to our club which is held at 8pm on the first andthird Wednesday of every month in the CDP building on Woodstock street Athy.”