New Leader Rural programme underway in Kildare

The Rural Development LEADER Programme 2014-2020 is now underway in County Kildare.

Kildare County Council is responisble for the overall financial aspects of LEADER.

For over 20 years, businesses and communities in Kildare have been supported by LEADER.

From 2007-2013 the Rural Development Programme supported 232 projects with €8.2 million in LEADER grant aid.

The new LEADER Programme (2014-2020) hopes to "promote social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas."

The next public information meeting takes place as follows:

Tuesday 14 March at 8pm - In County Kildare LEADER Partnership Office, Jigginstown, Commercial Centre, Newbridge Road, Naas

Wednesday 15 March at 8pm - In the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy. All welcome