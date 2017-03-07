Five year extension granted for development in Kildare town

A massive development that includes an industrial and business park, a hotel, motorway services and drive thru, new dwellings, creche facilities, and parking at Greyabbey, which has been in the pipeline for over 10 years has been granted an extension for five years by Kildare County Council

The application was lodged last December by Greyabbey Investments Limited and Lidon Limited Development for an extension to the duration of a 10-year planning permission to develop lands on site of 40.8 hectares at Greyabbey .

The subject site includes lands to the east and west of the Nurney Road (R415). The application site is bounded to the north by the M7 Motorway.

Kildare County Council granted permission for the retention on February 25 of this year.

An appication for the proposed development was first lodged in 2004 by Curtmount Properties Ltd. This was subject to multiple further information requests by Kildare County Council and a number of extensions have been granted in the past to ensure the original planning permission granted by the council does not run out.

The proposed plans for the hotel include 120 bedrooms, a conference and leisure facilities, a retail centre and offices.

Adequate parking is also included throughout.

No date for work

There is no date specified as to when work on th eproject will start, but the owners have indicated that the development will be completed “within a reasonable time”.