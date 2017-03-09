Property Focus: former Kildare town pub 'An Goban Saor' up for sale

The well-known Kildare town pub An Goban Saor is for sale.

REA Coonan are pleased to announce the sale of a prime licensed premises, previously trading as An Goban Saor, located in a prominent position on Claregate Street in the centre of Kildare town.

The property is currently vacant but, according to the auctioneers, offers huge potential due to its location and profile as a long established, traditional style, fully licensed public house.

The property comprises a traditional two storey public house, measuring approximately 185 sqm.

In addition to this is a large beer garden to the rear with a covered bar area and pool room.

Internally, the ground floor comprises a bar area with lounge off and customer toilets.

The property has a rear access from a side lane ideal for deliveries or for further development. The property has a prominent position to the Claregate Street and is immediately adjacent to the market square in the middle of Kildare Town.

Kildare town is located along the M7 motorway about 45 km from Dublin. The town has a population of 8,412 (2011 Census). Kildare has the full range of amenities including schools, shops and sporting amenities with a rich historical heritage.

Philip Byrne of REA Coonan is handling the sale and are quoting a price of €375,000.

For further information please contact on 01 6286128.

The interior of the pub