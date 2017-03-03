Kildare company wins national Outstanding Small Business award

A Naas-based company has won the national award for ‘Outstanding Small Business’ at the prestigious Small Firms Association Awards 2017.

Sweetspot Sourcing is run by local women Fiona Craul and Susan Dempsey.

It was set up in 2012, and offers their clients an easy, managed way to source products from international markets. Typical products would be promotional gifts and items used by companies, such as branded bags, pens or drinks holders. Sweetspot manage the entire process, from the factory selection, sampling and prototyping, manufacturing of products for retail and promotion, quality control, logistics and importing.

Sweetspot won the award at the SFA Awards Gala night in the RDS on March 1, beating off stiff competition from the other finalists.

While Sweetspot work with factories worldwide, they have particular expertise in Asia. “We like to think we make it easier for our clients to navigate this market and get the best out of it. Carefully selecting factories and working together in partnership is what we have found to work best,” said Fiona.

The win is timely as the ladies have just celebrated their fifth year in business.

“We are absolutely delighted, and it’s a great milestone to mark our five years in business,” said Susan.

With support from Intertrade Ireland, Sweetspot having been entering into Northern Ireland and the UK, which has been very successful and will continue to be a focus for the coming years. The business has shown steady growth, with sales increasing an average rate of 20-30% per year.

Susan Dempsey and Fiona Craul of Sweetspot Sourcing with some of their products