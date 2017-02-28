KILDARE PROPERTY: Huge investment portfolio of Newbridge houses and flats on market for €2 million

A portfolio of 43 residential units, with an asking price of €2 million, is up for sale in Newbridge.

The properties command a current rental income of €270,000 per annum and, except for one derelict house, are fully occupied with sitting tenants.

The portfolio is being sold by Jordan Auctioneers.

The properties are mostly residential and are located mainly around Eyre Street.

The portfolio is a mix of older, purpose built small residential blocks, a number of houses which have been converted into flats, 10 recently refurbished cottages and a derelict house.

The properties include: Vivian Court at James’s Lane; Grove Court at James’s Street; Vivian House at Eyre Street; Wellgrove Apartments at James’s Lane; ten cottages at John Street; an end-of-terrace at Rowanville, Eyre Street; Grove House, Eyre Street (including office); St Joseph’s, St Martin’s and St James’s, Eyre Streeet and the derelict St Anne’s at John Street.

The portfolio is for sale by tender through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.

Tenders are to be submitted no later than Thursday, April 6, at 3pm to the offices of Reidy Associates Solicitors, 3 Mount St Crescent, Dublin 2.

RENTAL SCHEDULE:

Ten cottages at John Street are part of the portfolio

Residential blocks, including Wellgrove Apartments (above) are included in the sale