Jerry Fish set to return to Electric Picnic with his renowned ‘Electric Sideshow’

Jerry Fish returns for the fifth year to the Electric Picnic with his renowned extraordinary ‘Electric Sideshow’, which delivers all manner of musical pleasures and awes, promising once again to be one of the highlights at this year’s festival.

The unique area promises everything from circus, cabaret, burlesque and sideshow performers from the U.K. and Ireland, to some of the hottest acts around.

This year’s line up includes talents such as; Kormac, Interference – the Strypes, Frank And Walters, R.S.A.G., Bantum, The Blizzards, David Keenan, Get Down Edits, The Kilo 1977, Desmond O’Connor , Lady Veda House Of Yoga , Waldorf & Cannon, Columbia Mills, San Patricio Mariachi Band, Ceili Allstars, King Bones, Jem Mitchell – Farah Elle , Sick & Indigent Song Club, Pontious Pilot and The Naildrivers, Trouble Pilgrims, The Fontaines, Wolff, Man & The Echo, Foxy P Cox, The Pony Girls, and Terri Fierce + Many More Carnival Sideshow Sweethearts.