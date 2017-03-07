WATCH: LARK'S new trailer for Oliver!

Watch the new trailer for LARK's forthcoming production of Oliver! which will be shown in the CMWS Hall in Kildare Town from March 28 to April 1.

They are delighted to show you a snippet of what you can expect from their cast and crew when they open the doors to this Oliver experience, after months and months of hard work and over 20 hours of filming.

Tickets on sale now and are selling fast from Kildare Heritage Centre and Aras Bhride

Meanwhile their official launch will take place this Saturday on March 11 at Kildare Farm Foods.

They will be snippets of entertainment from the show and the red carpet event starts at 7pm

The cast and crew cannot wait to show off their hard work and you all are invited.

The Director this year is Padraig J Dunne;

Musical Director Katie Conlan; Choreographer Deirdre Browne

Cinematographer Alan Rogers and Photographer Les Kelly