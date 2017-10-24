PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare teens celebrate the “ability in disability” at Comhairle na nÓg AGM

Last Wednesday October 18, Comhairle na nÓg held it’s AGM at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

The event was organised by the young people themselves and the theme was focused on supporting young people with disabilities in County Kildare with the motto “Celebrating the Ability in disABILITY”.

Comhairle na nÓg are forums for young people aged 12-17 where they can identify and work on issues of importance to them, and engage with key local decisions-makers in a bid to achieve impact or change.

The Comhairle na nÓg AGM is one of the first steps in that process, bringing together young people from throughout the county to prioritise the topics of most importance.

Kildare Comhairle na nÓg is supported by Kildare Youth Services with funding and the support of Kildare County Council.

Almost 200 young people from schools, youth projects and youth clubs across Kildare participated in the workshops, which focused on topics such as disability awareness, how to help someone with a disability, and celebrating the positives in others.

They also watched a short documentary, developed by the teens on the Comhairle County Panel, which emphasised the concept of seeing other people's abilities instead of focusing on disability.

The County Panel also announced the prize winners of a “Celebrating the Ability in disABILITY” poster competition.

Fiona McShane from St Mary’s College Naas was the overall winner. The two runners up were Lucy Flynn and Emelia Michalska, also from St Mary’s College.

The following young people were elected as members of the Kildare Comhairle na nÓg County Panel: Kellie Blake Daly (Clane), Athena Fusciardi (Clane), Mel Dela Cruz (Leixlip), Aoife Flynn (Leixlip), Greg Young (Leixlip), Reece Loughran (Naas), Natalia Deans (Naas), Laoise Ni Rian (Naas), Christopher Morgan(Newbridge), Cían Rogers (Newbridge), Mark Doyle (Kildare Town), Darren Kiely (The Curragh), Rauls Bergs (The Curragh), and Daniel Dwyer (The Curragh).