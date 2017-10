It was a magnificent day for Moorefield on Sunday (October 15) as they claimed the SFC title.

The Moores were down to 13 men after 22 minutes, but kept control to come out victorious over Celbridge, final scoreline 0-11 to 0-09.

For a full report and reaction from the game, pick up a copy of today's Leinster Leader, on shelves now!

PICTURES: ADRIAN MELIA