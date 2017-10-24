PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Camogie Awards Night, 2017

The Osprey, Naas, was the venue for the Annual Kildare Camogie Awards and the following were the op award winners.

Regian Gorman made the medal presentation to U16 Cill Dara Leinster winners; Leinster Minor Champions and All Ireland Minor runners up.

U16 Puc Fada winners: 1 Sarah Doyle Ryan, Athy; 2, Abbey Tarrant, Leixlip; 3, Aine Harrington, Athy.

Senior Puc Fada winners: 1, Deirbhle Byrne, St Laurences; 2, Holly Tynan, Ardclough; 3, Louise McMullen, Moorefield.

Under 16 Cill Dara Young Player of the Year: The management team describe this player as a joy to work with, always willing to prove her worth, always giving 100% , always willing to listen, always ready to accept any instructions and all this with a smile on her face: Roisin Naughton of Celbridge.

U16 Kildare Squad: Roisin McGuire, Clane. The U16 Kildare management team describe this player as a role model in terms of commitment, attitude and effort to the Kildare U16 Team. She was the vice captain, and led by example the whole time. Always a smile from this girl. Very well deserved and a player to watch in the future.

Minor Player of the Year: Maria Doyle, Naas. This was a sensational year for this girl, as not only did she consistently perform to a high standard for the minors but she also became regular starter on the county senior team in her first year playing at this level.

Senior Player of the Year: Clodagh Flanagan, Johnstownbridge. She came to training fully focused and ready and willing to learn and improve her camogie skills. With her long hurley, she got in her blocks, hooks and flicks. She was a leading player in any position she was asked to play in and he would like to congratulate her and wish her every success for the future.

PHOTOS: Tony Keane