Electric Picnic clock is officially counting down to three days of 'Live Entertainment Performances'

The offical countdown has officially begun to Electric Picnic 2018 and this year's festival will comprise of 'live entertainment performance' according to the promoters in its official notification of its intention to apply for a licence.

EP Republic Ltd has published a notice of its intention to apply to Laois County Council in the next fortnight for a Licence to hold an 'outdoor musical event' in accordance the Planning and Development Act, 2000 and the Planning and Development Regulations 2001.

"The event will comprise of live entertainment performances to be held at the lands at Stradbally Hall Estate, Stradbally, Co Laois on Thursday 30th August, Friday 31st August, Saturday 1st September and Sunday 2nd September, 2018." says the notice.

EP Republic says general camping and car parking will be provided on adjoining lands from Friday, August 31 at 7am to Monday, September 3 at 4pm.

Campervan, family campervan and early entry camping will be accessible for up to a maximum of 4,500 people from Thursday, August 30 at 4pm to Monday, September at 4pm.

"The anticipated number of audience attending the event is a maximum of 55,000 people each day including children and guests," says the notice.

The application for the licence may be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council during office hours for a period of five weeks from the date of receipt of the application by Laois County Council.

Any submissions or observations may be made to Laois County Council within a period of three weeks from the date of receipt of the application by Laois County Council.