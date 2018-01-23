WATCH: Christy Moore entertaining the Moorefield squad after training this week

After another heavy night of training at the home of the Leinster Club Football champions, last night, Monday (January 22), the Moorefield panel and management and club officials, were treated to a relaxing chat and sing-song with none other than the brilliant Christy Moore.

A great way to relax and sooth away the pains of the training ground as The Moores continue their build-up and preparation for their upcoming AIB All Ireland Club semi final against Corofin, on February 17.