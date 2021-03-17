WATCH: Throwback to 2019 St Patrick's Day Parades in Newbridge, Monasterevin and Clane

Who would have thought these would be the last St Patrick's Day parades we would see in County Kildare for at least two years!

Leinster Leader photographer Tony Keane was on hand back in 2019 to capture the craic of St Patrick's Day parades in Newbridge, Monasterevin and Clane - can you spot yourself in the parade or in the crowds?

Fingers crossed we'll get to go again in 2022!