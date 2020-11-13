WATCH: The Late Late Toy Show Christmas trailer is here!

"Never before have we needed a Christmas quite like this one," says Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy in the trailer for the hotly-anticipated Toy Show, which will be aired a fortnight from today on Friday, November 27.

"It has been a very strange year, and that's why this Christmas is so important. It's also why this year's Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time," Ryan says. "We're going to be singing, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be playing with toys, and we're going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let's make Christmas, Christmas!"

The Late Late Toy Sh,ow trailer, made by RTÉ Creative in association with Banjoman Films, premiered on television tonight, Friday, November 13th, during the Six One News bulletin on RTÉ One. It tells the story of a young girl called Eva (Hannah Galvin) who, like everyone, is stuck at home. Eva is missing her friends, friends she usually gets into her pjs with to watch the show. Her concerned brother Rob (Darragh Shannon), goes above and beyond on the family farm to ensure Eva and her friends can be together to experience the magic of The Late Late Toy Show, just like every other year.

Watch free worldwide

Last year, Irish people from over 100 countries tuned in to watch including from Estonia, Kuwait, and Honduras. This year, RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News channel will simultaneously broadcast live in Irish Sign Language (ISL)with ISL interpreters Amanda Coogan and Aisling Dragoi signing the live show from RTÉ Studio 6.

The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, November 27 at 9.35pm.