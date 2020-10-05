WATCH: Breast Cancer Ireland nurse goes through the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer

Breast cancer is prevalent in Donegal and all across Ireland, affecting more than 3,000 women and around 50 men in Ireland each year.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness and while there are many fundraisers running for breast cancer charities, people are reminded of the importance of becoming 'breast aware.'

Breast cancer affects men and women of all ages. Early detection makes a huge difference to the outcome and something as simple as getting into a self-check routine may well save your life.

Breast Cancer Ireland's outreach nurse Adrienne McCleery goes through the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer in this video, with helpful information on getting to know what is normal for each person.