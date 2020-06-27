WATCH: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's speech on being elected Taoiseach

Staff Reporter

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach to lead a coalition Government made up of Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Following the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach, the Dáil is now adjourned until 6pm this evening.

Mr Martin will now travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to receive the seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.

On his return to government buildings, ministers will be informed of their departments.

 