WATCH: Famous faces say 'Best of Luck' to Newbridge sixth years on their virtual graduation day

A host of well-known sports and entertainment stars have come together to wish the sixth year students of the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge the 'best of luck' on their graduation day.

With school graduation ceremonies cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Patrician school leavers will have a virtual celebration this evening.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny; impressionist Conor Moore aka Conor Sketches; MMA coach John Kavanagh; former Kildare footballer Emmet Bolton; Kildare senior football manager Jack O'Connor; disability rights activist Joanne O'Riordan; Munster and Ireland rugby player Donncha O'Callaghan and The Two Johnnies sent their best wishes to the PSS lads.

Stephen Kenny said: "we are living in incredible times, with the Leaving Cert being cancelled".