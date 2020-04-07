WATCH: New TG4 documentary on acclaimed Kildare piper Liam O'Flynn to air this Easter Sunday

A new documentary on the late, great master piper, Liam O'Flynn from Kill in County Kildare, is scheduled to air on TG4 this Easter Sunday night.

This feature-length documentary tells the story of the master piper O'Flynn, from his work with Irish supergroup, Planxty, to his ground-breaking orchestral work in The Brendan Voyage.

O'Flynn, who passed away in 2018, was an acclaimed soloist and also collaborated with Planxty, Seamus Heaney and other leading musicians such as Kate Bush, Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris during his remarkable career.

This new feature documentary, called Liam O'Flynn - Piobaire, explores his remarkable reputation as a musician, revealing his extraordinary relationship with the most mystical instrument in the Irish canon – the Uilleann pipes.

An inherited tradition, Liam’s deep understanding and mastery of his instrument brought the unique sound to the wider world - to the ears of many for the first time.

This film examines how his talent developed, and considers how he helped shape the course of Irish music. It includes interviews with his wife Jane and their friends who reveal the thoughtful and private man away from the stage and his deep affinity with the Irish landscape, and a special love of horses. Musicians Christy Moore, Donál Lunny, Andy Irvine, Mark Knopfler, Ralph McTell and Donovan also feature.

The film was produced by DoubleBand Films for TG4 with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund and Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. It will be broadcast on Sunday, April 12, at 9.30pm on TG4.