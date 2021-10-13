WATCH: Irish comedian dons English accent in trailer for Home Alone reboot

Irish comedian Aisling Bea has filled the shoes of Catherine O'Hara as the mother of a boy left home alone in a new Disney Plus reboot.
O'Hara previously starred in the first and second Home Alone films as Kate McCallister, the mother of a boy left alone in his family house who must fend off notorious burglars.
Bea's star has been on the rise over the past couple of years, particularly since winning a Bafta Award for Breakthrough Talent for her work on Channel 4 comedy, This Way Up.
The talented comedian and actress has donned an English accent for the role, with some Twitter users uncertain about whether she's pulled it off.
I didn’t know that Aisling Bea was in the home alone reboot, really felt weird hearing her with an English accent in the trailer though.— Lauren (@avengingagents) October 12, 2021
Aisling bea's accent sounds really weird https://t.co/bX6BMOTKGc— VRS (@SayadhaBaba) October 12, 2021
After years of hearing terrible Irish accents in films, it's only fair that Aisling Bea does a dodgy English one in Home Alone, give them a taste of their own medicine— Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) October 13, 2021
I'll probably only watch the new Home Alone film just because Aisling Bea is in it.#JeremyVine— Steve Smith (@thatstevesmith) October 13, 2021
The newest reboot will be the sixth Home Alone adventure film, with the latest one released in 2012 to poor reviews.
