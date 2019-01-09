WATCH: Kildare students put heartburn remedies to the test at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Students from Co. Kildare flocked to the RDS today for day one of the 55th annual BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Kildare is represented by 7 schools.

Cassie Cullen, Mary Lawler and Ellen Cleaver of Colaiste Lorcain, Castledermot showcased their project which tested different types of remedies for heart burn.

The students looked at the ability of different indigestion tablets and traditional remedies to neutralise stomach acid.

The aim of the project was to look at both traditional and over the counter remedies for heart burn and see which ones work best.

Mary Lawler explained her granny suffers from heart burn, and that was the idea behind doing the project.

The girls found Nexium is the best remedy, and bread soda is the worst.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Naas students compare processed to raw honey at BT Young Scientist Exhibition