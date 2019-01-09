WATCH: Naas students compare processed to raw honey at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Project
St. Mary's College Naas students Linda McDonald, Sarah Fleming and Laura Rooney are at the BT Young Scientist Exhibtion in the RDS.
Their project titled 'Observing the Antibacterial Effect of Processed Honey in Comparison to Raw Honey' aims to establish if the processing of honey alters its antibacterial effects while comparing it to the antibacterial effects of raw honey.
