WATCH: Heartwarming moment Kildare boy granted wish to meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

This is the heartwarming moment PJ (9) from Kildare met his idol, actor and wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

PJ is living with is living with Ewing's sarcoma. His wish was granted by Make-A-Wish Ireland, a children's charity who grant the wishes of children aged between 3 and 17 years living with life-threatening medical conditions.

The Rock met PJ, along with Cameron and Lucy from Rays of Sunshine Charity, and Starlight Foundation on the set of the upcoming Hobbs and Shaw film.

