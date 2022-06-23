WATCH: Kildare comedian Aisling Bea appears Jimmy Kimmel Live in just a bathrobe

Comedian Aisling Bea, who is originally from just outside Kildare town, appeared on famous American talk show Jimmy Kimmel in just a bathrobe. She discusses losing her luggage on her way to the states (hence the robe) and spoke to guest host Sean Hayes about her new comedy series on Hulu This Way Up which she created, wrote and starred in.
