WATCH: Newbridge schoolboys talk about high speed trains project at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020

Three students from Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge set out to make high speed trains viable on Irish Rail infrastructure on popular express routes, by introducing changes to the current locomotives and rolling-stock.

Train enthusiasts Fintan Lalor, Ben O’Shea and Nibu Rajan teamed up for the project under the guidance of teacher Mr Colin Doheny.

Eleven Kildare schools are represented at this year's Young Scientist, which runs all this week.