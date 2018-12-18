WATCH: Dramatic footage of €65m Curragh Racecourse revamp with just two months to go to completion
Latest images from the Curragh Racecourse
With just two months to go to completion, check out the latest dramatic images of the multi-million euro Curragh Racecourse.
The project is on track and is due to completed by the end of February. The first race meeting takes place on April 13. Work will also be carried out on the training grounds over the next few months.
