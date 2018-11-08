WATCH: Top US hip hop artist gives a shout out to Kildare fans ahead of Newbridge gig

Top US hip hop artist Obie Trice has arrived in Ireland, ready for his Kildare gig tomorrow night in Newbridge.

He will be taking to the stage at Upstairs@JRB's The Obie Trice ‘Cheers 15th Anniversary tour’ brings two of Detroit’s finest to Kildare’s own live music venue with D12 member Swifty McVay joining the ‘Got Some Teeth’ star live on stage.