Kildare seventh best county for clamping down on illegal dumping according to  RTÉ Investigates

Kildare is one of the top counties when it comes to tackling illegal dumping.

By examining rates of inspections, enforcements, prosecutions and staffing levels between 2014 and 2016 RTE Investigates created a ranking of the best and worst councils at managing the waste industry.

Kildare County Council is ranked 7th of the 30 councils analysed - where 1 is ranked as the most active council for regulating and enforcing waste services per number of waste permits held in the local authority and 30 as the least active.

SEE ALSO: Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 18, 2016

Between 2015 and 2016 Kildare spent €112.68 per person on waste services, the highest by a considerable amount nationally, more than €95 more than the national average. This inflated amount is mostly due to the work the council has had to carry out to clean up massive illegal waste activity at Kerdiffstown.

Kildare prosecuted 123 waste offenders between 2014 and 2016, almost 3 times the average and took 424 enforcement actions, almost 4 times the average for all councils.

The programme compiled the report from data from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Housing, which has become publicly available for the first time.

"When illegal dumpers pollute the environment, it’s the Irish taxpayer who is left to foot the bill so people rely on their local authorities to regulate a large portion of Ireland's booming waste industry.The level of investment in waste regulation and enforcement varies significantly depending on the county you live in," said a programme spokesperson.

For the last six months RTÉ Investigates went undercover investigating the ever increasing problem of illegal dumping and how councils regulate and prosecute waste offenders.

Ahead of tonight's RTÉ One documentary Ireland’s Wild Waste (9.35pm), RTÉ Investigates analysed environmental data from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Housing to determine which councils take waste offences seriously and who is left lagging behind for a special online report now available on RTE.ie.

Donegal proved the poorest performing council in Ireland for its inspection rate of its facilities and for its investment in waste services. Between 2014 and 2016 Donegal had just two members of staff to regulate the 44 waste permits in the area.

Between 2015 and 2016 Donegal spent €4.20 per person on waste management, planning and regulation services compared to the national average of €17.22, less than every other local authority compared to the amount of people living there.

Leitrim, the only county in the Republic that borders Donegal, spent €21.24 per person on these areas – five times more than Donegal.

In Meath the council spent €36.87 per person, Longford County Council spent €29.91 per person.

In a statement to RTÉ Investigates, Donegal County Council said the analysis does not reflect all of its efforts in the area of waste management and enforcement but that it has secured funding to hire extra staff. It added Donegal County Council remains committed to addressing waste management issues and will continue its efforts to do so.

Wicklow came out as the highest performing council in Ireland for managing waste services, between 2014 and 2016 Wicklow completed 6,174 non-routine inspections, four times the national average of 1,371.

You can see more of the report with interactive maps by clicking here and find out the rates in your county.