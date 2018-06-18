Deaths in Co. Kildare - June 18, 2016

John Paul White, Cashel Road, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Tallaght, Dublin / Athy.

June 14. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lorraine and childern Thamzen and Rebecca, his mother Mary, brothers and sisters, mother-in-law Charlotte and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 8pm to 12 midnight. House private on Saturday for family please. Remains leaving his residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher for 11.30 am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 3pm. Family flowers only.

Joseph (Joe) Stanley, Richardstown, Clane.

June 15. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving sister Liz, sister-in-law Alice, brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives & friends, especially his very good friend Mary Kelly & family.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 4pm. Removal on Sunday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Joseph ( Joe ) Prendergast, Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare

June 15. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Vincent, Maurice, Gordon and Edward, daughter Marianne, brother Anthony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday 16th June from 4 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Sunday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

Donal (Donie) McCormack, Capdoo, Clane, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

June 15. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Pattie, daughter Tracey, son Stephen, brothers Mick & Fr. Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 7pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Noreen Mahony (née O'Boyce), Royston Close, Newbridge.

June 15. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Noreen, much loved wife of Gerry (deceased) and mother of Niamh, Deirdre, Eimear, Conor and Ailbhe. Greatly missed by her children, daughter in law Gráinne, sons in law Des and Angelo, grandchildren Elaine, Klarissa, Tara, Maximilian, Caoimhe, Rossa, Muireann, Iseult, Austin, Rachel and Úna, great-grandson Ultan, her extended family and a large circle of friends.

She will be waked at home from Saturday 1:00pm and from Sunday 1:00pm with Rosary both nights at 8:00pm. Removal at 10:15 on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards at St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donation box in church.

Raymond (Ray) Darling, Kildare

June 10. Peacefully with his family by his side, aged 87. Cherished husband of Mareé, much loved father of Kenneth, Tony and Alison and brother of Clive. He will be greatly missed by his daughters-in-law Vivienne and Maureen, beloved grandchildren Ashley, Quinlan, Keeley and Natalie and by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, June 22, at 11am at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Seaton followed by burial at Seaton Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home, gratefully received c/o Overmass and Chappie Funeral Directors, Chappie Court, Queen Street, Seaton, EX12 2RB, or online via www.funeraldirectors.uk.com.

James Danahgher, Cobh, Cork / Naas.

June 14. Peacefully at Marymount Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg), dearest father of Michael, Angela, Jimmy, Mary, Jo, Denis, Catherine, Thomas, Breda and his loving son Kevin who passed away in infancy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's residence, 28 Gardners Walk, Rushbrooke Links, Cobh on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm followed by Rosary. Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Monday at 9.45am fro 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

Philomena (Phil) Cribben, Barbarstown, Straffan.

June 15. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving brother Willie, sisters Mary & Ellie, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. House private please.#

Maureen Byrne (née McCabe), Celbridge / Dundrum, Dublin

June 14. Peacefully surrounded by her husband and children and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Valerie, Paul, John, Pamela, Terry, Damien, Rachel and Sarah. Deeply missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Phil, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday afternoon (June 17th.) between 3pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday morning (June 18th.) St. Patrick’s, Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1:15pm.

Deirdre O'Brien, Langton Park, Newbridge.

June 15. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Deirdre, wife of the late Liam; sadly missed by her loving daughter Emma, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Eileen Loughrey (née Heavey), Cadamstown, Broadford / Edgeworthstown, Longford.

June 16. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, wife of the late Johnny,deeply regretted by her son Pete and his partner Adrienne, grandsons Peter and Darren and their partners Sara and Martina, great grandchildren Oliva, Tyler, Jessica, Jason, Darren and Jade, sisters Frances, Rosaleen, Eithna, Monica and Anne, brothers Oliver, Jimmy and Anthony, extended family and friends. "May Eileen Rest in Peace ". Funeral arrangements later.

Thomas (Tom) Dunne, Downings Nth., Prosperous.

June 16. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Rita), deeply regretted by his loving daughters Helen, Ann & Mary, son Andy, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

John (Sean) Mahon, Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip.

June 17. Peacefully at Peamount Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Lisa, son in law Stuart, grandchildren Ryan & Emma, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends, especially Tom.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 6-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Peamount Hospital. Donation box in church.