WATCH: Scenes of relief and joy at Punchestown as Kildare votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment

There were scenes of relief and joy from Repeal campaigners this afternoon at the Punchestown count centre as both Kildare North and Kildare South voted overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the constitution.

Kildare North voted by 73.55% in favour of allowing the government to legislate for the termination of pregnancy, and Kildare South voted in favour by 70.65%.

Turnout was high in both constituencies, at 63.62% in Kildare North, where 54,571 people went to the polls, and in Kildare South, where 38,758 voted.

The result was welcomed by Yes campaigners. Cllr Joanne Pender said the overwhelming yes vote in Kildare signalled compassion for women and respect and trust in women to make their own choices.

"This represents a more progressive compassionate society for women."

Cris Pender from Newbridge said that the campaign was amazing, with 17 or 18 teams out canvassing. "This campaign might teach Irish people to trust each other. We have found that we are more open than we think we are," he said.

Dr Máire Nic Ghearailt from the Independent Medics Group campaigned for a No vote. She said while out canvassing in the run up to the referendum, she felt it would be a lot closer.

