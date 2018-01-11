WATCH: Naas student at BT Young Scientist Exhibition asks why girls are underdiagnosed with autism

'Why are girls underdiagnosed with autism?' was the name of the project exhibited by St. Mary's College, Naas, student Alana Lacey, at the BT Young Scientist exhibition today, January 11.

Alana's brother is autistic, and goes to a school in Kill, where 4 out of the 20 students are girls, so she wanted to explore the gender gap.

