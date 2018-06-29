WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan's weekend sports preview - #newbridgeornowhere
Does Tommy fancy our chances against Mayo in St Conleth's Park this Saturday evening?
Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's Kildare sporting action - the Croke Park standoff, #newbridgeornowhere campaign, the hurlers' clash and more.
Interview: Sarah Peppard / Video: Laura Coates
