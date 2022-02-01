WATCH: Kildare lightshow to celebrate Saint Brigid's day 2022

Light Up Kildare illuminated the Hill of Allen to celebrate Saint Brigid's day 2022. Hear from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil with a rendition of The Curragh of Kildare from Jack Lukeman.
Had the absolute pleasure of snapping @jackllukeman doing a belting performance of The Curragh of Kildare atop the Hill of Allen. A great production by @intokildare for #LaFheileBride and the #lightupkildare campaign in honour of St Brigid.. pic.twitter.com/zg9wJY0QDY— Mark McGuire (@MarkMcGuire_Irl) January 31, 2022
