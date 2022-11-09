PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare-based artists host exhibition in Dublin

Photos by Tony Gavin

Life goes on ...

A multimedia exhibition marking the centenary of the withdrawal of the British Army from Co. Kildare in 1922, by SULT Artists and Newbridge Local History Group.

Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8.

Saturday 29th October – Tuesday 29th November.

Open daily 9.30am to 5.00pm

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin and artist Anne McKenna

OFFICIAL OPENING: Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht,

Sports and Media will open the exhibition on Wednesday 9th November at 10.00am.

“This exhibition ‘Life Goes On’ was created in remembrance of an event of great local historical

significance in County Kildare - the handing over of Kildare barracks from the British Army to the new

Free State Army. I want to congratulate the SULT artists, who worked in collaboration with Newbridge

Local History Group and Kildare County Council’s Decade of Centenaries Programme to create a fitting

and moving artistic response to these events, complete with historical context. The opening of ‘Life

Goes On’ in this second location of the Phoenix Park visitor centre, gives a wonderful opportunity for

new audiences to engage with the exhibition and reflect upon a time, both locally and nationally, of

great social and political change.” Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht,

Sport and Media

Context:

During early 1922 the British Army withdrew their forces from the Free State. On 16th May

they withdrew simultaneously from barracks in Naas, Newbridge, Kildare and the Curragh

where at one stage over 20,000 troops were stationed. The departure of the army from Co.

Kildare was greeted with both joy and sadness. Joy because their departure brought an end

to 800 years of British occupation; sadness because the local economy had greatly

benefitted from serving the needs of so many people.

The withdrawal was a momentous occasion watched by locals as the constant stream of

lorries and troops passed through the Kildare towns on their way to Dublin port. Almost at

the same time, the fledgling Free State Army, marched into the Curragh and Newbridge to

take possession from the departing troops. A month later the Irish Civil War began, a war

that left Irish society divided and embittered for generations.

And life went on....

During the Civil War many Irish people were interned in the Curragh, including the father of

President Michael D Higgins: “John Higgins was held at Tintown 3, Curragh Internment

Camp, for most of 1923. He was arrested in January 1923 and interned in the Curragh before

being released on 21 December 1923.” (Presidents Press Office)

To mark and commemorate political and social change in 1922, SULT Artists approached

Newbridge Local History Group and invited them to collaborate in marking this significant

occasion. The aim of the collaboration is to produce a visual response to little stories or

snippets of life, or to focus on an historical, political or social event of the time.

Exhibition

The collection of original paintings, fine art prints, ceramics, sculptures and mixed media

installation is accompanied by an illustrated limited edition book combining artwork and

historical background and includes a foreword by well-known historian Diarmaid Ferriter.

Supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade

of Centenaries Programme 2012-2023.

SULT Artists and Newbridge Local History Group would like to acknowledge the support of the

Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, Kildare Co. Council, the Department of Tourism,

Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-23 initiative,

Newbridge Silverware, Fitzsimons Finance and Newbridge Credit Union.

SULT is an exciting group of multidisciplinary Kildare based artists who originally came together

during the pandemic. After several exhibitions in Naas, Kildare town and Newbridge they were

approached by businessman Frank McMahon, who invited SULT to collaborate with him in setting up

an art gallery in Kildare. No. 8 Gallery, located at 8, Academy St., Kildare Town, (R51NW42) was

officially launched on Culture Night 2022.

The word SULT is Irish for enjoyment, pleasure, satisfaction, fun.

Members of SULT are Eleanor Swan, Brian O’Loughlin, Ann McKenna, Mary McGrath, Lia Laimbock,

Liza Kavanagh, Sylvia Hemmingway, Pamela de Brí and Margaret Becker.

Newbridge Local History Group was founded in the 1980s to foster an interest in the history of the

town and surrounding areas. The group is interested in preserving the photographic, written, and

oral heritage of Newbridge and making these resources easily accessible to all.

From September to June, monthly meetings are held in Ryston Social Club to highlight and discuss

local history topics relevant to Newbridge and to County Kildare

Further information: https://sultartists.com

Email: sultartists@gmail.com

Further information: http://www.newbridgehistory.org

Email: newbridgehistory@gmail.com