08 Mar 2022

POLL: Would you open your home to a Ukrainian refugee?

08 Mar 2022 10:46 AM

Yes

No

I'm not sure

Roderic O'Gorman has today (Tuesday March 8) launched an online portal allowing Irish people to register their homes and/or spare bedrooms as potential accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. 

The move, which is in collaboration with the Irish Red Cross, comes as a reported 1,800 refugees arrive in Ireland with many more expected. 

Almost two million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far. 

According to the Taoiseach, approximately two-thirds of people who have already arrived in Ireland have family connections, however this proportion is falling as the crisis escalates. 

He confirmed almost 500 refugees arrived in the country on Sunday (March 6). 

Would you open your home to a Ukrainian refugee? Let us know by voting in the poll! 

