POLL: Would you be comfortable with your child getting the vaccine?

A medical panel of US government advisers have endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged between 5-11 today, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks.
The independent experts concluded the known benefits - both directly to children's health but also in ending school and other disruptions - outweighed the known risks.
No plans have been cemented yet for kids of this age in Ireland to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but are definitely on the horizon in the coming months.
For use with this age group in Ireland it would have to be approved by the European Medicines agency and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).
