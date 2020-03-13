As Covid-19 begins to take roots in Ireland, should the nation be concerned about those travelling from Cheltenham back to Ireland this week?

While mass gatherings are being cancelled across Ireland, international sporting events being held behind closed doors and St.Patrick's day being postponed in a bid to contain the coronavirus and social distancing measures are being enacted, Cheltenham Festival is as buoyant as ever.

Traditionally one third of the Cheltenham racegoers are Irish, and despite of the rising confirmed coronavirus figures in both Ireland and England, Prestbury Park hosted over 60,000 racegoers on day one of the festival.

England has 596 confirmed cases and a death toll of 10 people, the town of Gloucestershire has one confirmed case of the respiratory virus as thousands of Irish people flock to British shores and the World Health Organisation declares Covid-19 a pandemic.

Some measures have been enacted in the race course in a bid to slow down or stop the transmission of Covid-19, these include increased staff numbers, watering stations and santising stations across the racecourse, according to The Irish Times. However, the recommended social distancing role of 1-2 meters for less that 15 minutes is nowhere to be seen.

However, is this enough to stop the coronavirus entering Ireland at an unprecedented scale?