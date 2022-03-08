Kildare pigeon auction to be held for Autism Ireland

Sgt Maj in the Defence Forces John Dooley is hosting a pigeon auction to raise money for Autism Ireland. Sgt Maj Dooley has said his goal is to raise €10,000 every year for the charity with a particular aim to have the money be used for autism assistance dogs for children around the country.

The Suncroft man races pigeons in his spare time and his grandson Scott is non-verbal autistic so he has brought the two together to raise money for Autism Ireland. He will launch the auction through a livestream on the Winners North & South Ireland Facebook page tonight at 7pm to explain details of the prize racing pigeons that will be auctioned. The auction will commence officially at 8pm on Friday March 11 and run for one week on the same Facebook page.

Sgt Maj Dooley explained that he has gotten top pigeons donated from Scotland, Northern Ireland and all over the country for the auction and hopes to hit at least half of this year's €10,000 target from the sales alone.

The Defence Forces Golf Society in the Curragh will also be donating proceeds from a summer event to the cause.

Sgt Maj Dooley also mentioned that Scott's parents have been unable to find a suitable spot for him in school in the local area as all the places within the autism specific classes within various schools are currently occupied. Local school's have offered Scott places in the main class groups but both the family and specialists believe this would not be suitable for him.

As a result of this, Sgt Maj Dooley also stated his intention to write to both the Minister for Health and Minister for Education because they have a "duty of care" towards the children of Ireland and his grandson Scott.