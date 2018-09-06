Fun run in Rathangan this Sunday in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital

The Rathangan Runners have joined forces with Mary Kennedy to organise a fun run in the town this Sunday.

Mary, who hails from Rathangan, is running the New York marathon to raise funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital and the local running club are planning this local event to aid her efforts.

There will be a 5km and a 10km run, setting out from Rathangan Community Centre (RYARC). People can register online at www.justrun.com

Kildare U/20 football sensation Jimmy Hyland; former Kildare captain, Johnny Doyle; runner Pauline Curley and jockey Ronan Whelan will be there on the day to cheer on participants with the fun kicking off at 11am.

Mary also hopes to make a donation from the money raised to the installation of a chairlift at the RYARC centre.

The Rathangan woman is notching up the miles as she trains hard for the New York adventure on November 4.

She will be heading out to America with a group of other Irish runners taking on this prestigious race.