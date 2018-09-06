BREAKING: €14.6 million money laundering search underway in Kildare

A major search operation is currently underway this morning, Thursday 6 September, 2018 at 15 premises across Kildare, Laois, Dublin, Louth and Meath, .

The operation is being led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, who are investigating the activities of a West-African Criminal Network suspected to be involved in the laundering of €14.6 million in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts.

Assisting G.N.E.C.B are Gardaí from the Northern, Eastern and Dublin Metropolitan Regions, along with Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Armed Support Units.

Among the matters under investigations is the possibility that laundered money may have been used by this Criminal Network to fund the purchase of property and other high value items across the country.

