Kildare's Christy Moore to play six Dublin gigs in December and January

Kildare's legendary singer-songwriter Christy Moore will perform six gigs in Dublin this December, and in January 2019.

The Newbridge native will take to Vicar Street with his new album ‘On The Road’, a collection of his most popular songs over the years.

He will be performing tracks from the album on the December 10, 11, 17 18 2018 and January 2 and 3 2019.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday 29 August 29 from Ticketmaster.

