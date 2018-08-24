Registrations for Kilcock's Musical and Dramatic Society new panto

Kilcock Musical and Dramatic Society (KMDS) are delighted to announce their panto for January 2019 will be the hilarious Robin Hood & The Sword of Destiny.

This seaon's panto is written by Leixlip duo Ross Murray and Ian Tighe. Junior Registration will take place on Sunday September 2 at 2pm in Kilcock GAA. All junior members must be 12 years of age on or before January 1. As per previous years, registration takes place on this date only. Anyone intending on registering must have a parent/guardian present on the day, if under 18 years. A registration fee of €5 will be charged; this fee will be taken off the full cost of membership for the season.

Principal auditions will be held on Sunday September 9 at 2pm in Kilcock GAA.

KMDS are delighted to partner with Kilcock GAA as their new venue for their 2019 Panto and Musical productions, and look forward to this new venture.

Please contact kilcockms@gmail.com for further information/audition pieces.