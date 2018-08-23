Kildare jobs alert: Who's hiring in County Kildare this week

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

Killeen Civil Engineering is hiring a graduate civil engineer in the Naas area.

Craddock House Nursing Home requires care assistants for days and nights.

BaxterStorey is hiring for catering roles at the Dominican College, Newbridge.

Camphill Communities of Ireland are looking for voluntary board members.

A part-time bus driver is required for school runs in Kilcock.

Trench Control is looking for a plant fitter.

Kildare County Council is hiring a programme manager and a waterworks caretaker.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!