Maynooth University Library hosts Country House and the Great War exhibition

Maynooth University Library is hosting two free events to mark Heritage Week.

The Country House and the Great War Exhibition which is curated by Prof Terence Dooley, Centre for the Study of Historic Irish Houses and Estates, and Nicola Kelly, Archivist, OPW-Maynooth University Archive & Research Centre will be held next week.

This exhibition, to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice, presents a perspective of the Great War from inside the Irish Country House. This exhibition, on display in the Russell Library, Maynooth University, will utilise material from more than ten aristocratic families and display material from the estate archives of Ballindoolin House and Airfield. Click here for more information.

The second event is an exhibition called 'On Active Service: Maynooth College, Chaplains & the Anti-Conscription Crisis'. This explores the themes of army chaplaincy recruitment and resistance to conscription in Ireland during World War I.

It features a number of documents and artefacts from the historical collections of St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, including an anti-conscription petition signed by staff and students. Curated by Professor Marian Lyons and Barbara McCormack with kind support from Maynooth University’s Commemoration Committee. Click here for more information.