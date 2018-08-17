Progress on major Maynooth ring road project in Kildare

Progress on plans for a ring road around Maynooth has been welcomed this week.

Kildare County Council has issued an invitation of tenders for Detailed Ground Investigation Works for the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road.

Kildare County Council are working with consulting engineers, Roughan & O'Donovan, in the design of the Maynooth Eastern Relief Road which will link the Leixlip Road at Blacklion and the Celbridge Road.

The work will also includes a bridge over the railway and Royal Canal.

Around €14.5m has been made available for the project under the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund.

Welcoming the news, Kildare North General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said the tenders sought for the Detailed Ground Investigation have to be returned to the Council by September 5.

The ground investigation is required before the final design of the road can be completed and involves an examination of the ground conditions which helps in the analysis of engineering and environmental considerations in relation to the project.

It is expected the ring road will help to relieve the chronic traffic congestion in Maynooth’s Main Street.