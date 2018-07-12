€10,000 prize up for grabs at Boodles Ladies Day at the Curragh

A luxury prize worth over €10,000 is up for grabs for the most stylish lady at the Boodles Ladies Day style contest at the Curragh on Saturday, July 21.

The event will take place as part of the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Kate Harrington, jockey and daughter of Kildare trainer Jessica, and Sybil Mulcahy of evoke.ie will judge the Best Dressed.

The winning lady will receive a champagne appointment at Boodles’ Grafton Street store along with a prize up to the value of €5,000 from their collection.

The will also win a two-night stay at the Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa’s Presidential suite, dinner for two in SIKA Restaurant, afternoon tea for two in the newly refurbished Sugar Loaf Lounge on one day, two treatments in the ESPA spa, and a one year membership of Powerscourt’s Leisure Club.

Four runners up will receive a luxury overnight stay for two in Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa including breakfast in SIKA.

Saturday, July 21, will see Europe’s top fillies lining up for classic race glory. The Boodles Ladies Derby, the most valuable race in Europe for lady jockeys is another highlight of the day featuring a world class line up of riders.

Sybil said: “I’m so excited to judge best dressed lady at the Boodles Ladies Day at The Curragh. It really is the pinnacle of the racing style calendar and we’ll be looking for the ultimate chic lady to win this fabulous Boodles & Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa prize. A lady that is confident in her own skin, oozes confidence and is dressed for the weather with hopefully a pop of colour.”

Evoke.ie's Sybil Mulcahy, Sophie Styles of Boodles and Kate Harrington were at Powerscourt to launch the Best Dressed competition