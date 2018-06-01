Things to do in Kildare this Bank Holiday weekend

There are lots of events and activities lined up across the county this weekend. Here are just some of the events if you want to plan a trip, catch a gig or have some family fun.

Today, Friday June 1

3pm - 5pm: Kildare Art Collective (KAC) launch their JuneFest 2018 Art Trail Exhibition at Newbridge Library. The artwork will then go on display in various locations around the town during the festival. Maps will be giving out to explore Newbridge in a fun and different way. A broad range of mediums are covered by emerging artists using mixed media, textile, print, paint, sculpture and metalwork.

7pm: June Fest official opening at the Linear Park in Newbridge. Check out the fantastic Yarn Bomb display.

8pm: The Successful TD is being staged at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge. Tickets €20/18.

8pm: Vagabonds and Thieves at McDonnells in Newbridge.

8pm: A Night of Song at the Moat Theatre in Naas. The show will comprise Miri Yuste, a 16yr old up and coming songwriter from Naas debuting her own material in her hometown; The SpeakUp SingOut Focus Choir (ages 12-15), The SpeakUp SingOut Community Choir and the HSE Naas Workplace Choir will be singing on the night, presenting a broad mix of contemporary music with something for everyone. €10

7pm: Rock the Yard Festival Leixlip at the Courtyard Hotel in Leixlip. Four day festival with Friday night featuring DJ, Rarely Seen Above Ground, Kormac's Big Band and Mark McCabe. Tickets €10 a night. Weekend ticket €30. Click here to buy tickets.

Saturday June 2

10am - 2pm: Newbridge Cottage Market at the Town Hall celebrates first anniversary

8pm: Declan O'Rourke plays Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge. Tickets €20/18

10pm: StereoFusion at McDonnells in Newbridge

8pm: Rebecca Storm in concert at the Moat Theatre in Naas. €25/€22

5.30pm onwards - Leixlip Rock the Yard Festival featuring The Rush, Brass Phantoms, Columbia Mills, Wyvern Lingo, Hudson Taylor followed by a DJ. Tickets €10 a night. Weekend ticket €30. Click here to buy tickets.

Sunday June 3

4pm: Pixies Stageshow at the Moat Theatre in Naas. Dancing through a wide variety of upbeat and fun music with performances from newbies to experience showoffs from ages of 3 years to 16 years. €12.50

4pm and 6pm: Fresh Ground at Chat n' Chew cafe in Newbridge with Kildare Youth Theatre presenting a series of short plays. €5.

6.30pm: An evening of Trad with Mairead Carroll & Friends at O'Rourkes Bar in Newbridge.

9pm: Crackling Vinyl at Flanagan's Bar in Newbridge. Broken Home, Barrygruff and guests will bring their much loved all vinyl night to the masses.

5.30pm onwards - Leixlip Rock the Yard Festival featuring Deaf Argument, The Breakers, Corner Boy, Brave Giant and The Riptide Movement followed by a DJ. Tickets €10 a night. Weekend ticket €30. Click here to buy tickets.

Monday June 4

1pm - 5pm: Community Expo at Newbridge Town Hall

1pm - 5pm: June Fest Family Fun Day at St Conleth's GAA grounds and car park. There will be a variety of free fun activities for all the family to enjoy ranging from arts and crafts, food stalls, stage entertainment, live music and exhibitions.



11.30am, 3pm and 6.30pm: The Creative Performance Academy (CPA) returns for their second year at The Moat Theatre with 'Heroes & Villains'. Step inside a world of good versus evil as the students of CPA take you on a musical adventure like no other. Come cheer on the heroes that try to save the day and the villains who always think they’ll get away CPA Kildare: 11.30am, CPA Rathangan 3pm, CPA Kilcock : 6.30pm. Ticket Prices: €10.

12.30pm: Monday is family fun day at the Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip, with free children’s entertainment starting at

12.30pm that includes a Kids Disco, balloon sculpting, costumed entertainers, garden games and sweet treats.

5.30pm onwards - Leixlip Rock the Yard Festival featuring The Harleys and Smash Hits. Tickets €10 a night. Weekend ticket €30. Click here to buy tickets.